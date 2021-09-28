17:50
Aivaz Omorkanov: IIHF Vice Presidency - huge achievement for Kyrgyzstan

The Vice Presidency of the International Ice Hockey Federation is a huge achievement for Kyrgyzstan. Aivaz Omorkanov, who was elected a Vice President of the IIHF for Asia and Oceania last week, told at a press conference.

«For the first time in history, our country is so highly represented on the world stage. This is a great honor for me. We have done a tremendous job to achieve this,» he said.

According to Aivaz Omorkanov, the idea to submit an application came about two years ago, then he had already begun preparations for its implementation.

«I studied it all thoroughly, and everyone remembered my speech,» the Vice President added.
