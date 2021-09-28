16:19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 232.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 492,929 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 232,313,731 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (43,116,432), India (33,678,786), Brazil (21,366,395), France (7,087,110), Russia (7,334,843), Turkey (7,066,658), Great Britain (7,737,941), Italy (4,662,087), Spain (4,951,640), Germany (4,209,098), Argentina (5,251,940), Iran (5,547,990) and Columbia (4,952,690).

At least 4,756,225 people died from the virus, including 690,426 people — in the USA, 594,653— in Brazil, 275,676— in Mexico, 447,194— in India, 136,569— in the UK, 130,742— in Italy and 201,015 — in Russia.

At least 178,375 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 956,025 cases — in Kazakhstan, 172,493— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.
