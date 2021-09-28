16:19
Hate speech on social media in Kyrgyzstan grows ahead of elections

Hate speech on social media in Kyrgyzstan is usually on the rise in the run-up to elections and during political crises. Elina Karakulova, Director of the Internews Representative Office, announced at the Central Asian Internet Governance Forum.

«The overwhelming majority of posts and comments that sow enmity and discord come from fake accounts. Most often, the emphasis in them is placed on ethnicity, regionalism, gender-based hate. The latter was especially pronounced in the parliamentary elections, when insults were heard against women candidates,» she said.

According to Elina Karakulova, government agencies need to step up their work in countering fakes, as well as cooperate with managers of large social media for their quick response to various information attacks.
link: https://24.kg/english/208600/
views: 68
