President of South Korea proposes to consider ban on dog meat consumption

President of South Korea Moon Jae-in has suggested the government to consider ban on consumption of dog meat. Yonhap news agency reports.

«Hasn’t the time come to prudently consider prohibiting dog meat consumption?» Moon told Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum during their weekly policy consultation session.

The news agency notes that Moon Jae-in is known as a dog lover, living with several dogs at the presidential compound. A growing number of South Koreans live with dogs at home, but there are dog farms still in operation, where some dog breeds are raised for food.

At the same time, South Korea has the Animal Protection Law intended mainly to prevent the cruel slaughter of dogs and cats but not dog consumption itself.
