09:36
USD 84.80
EUR 99.39
RUB 1.17
English

Switzerland to provide 220 mln soms for upgrading of skills of medical personnel

Switzerland will provide 220 million soms for the professional development of medical personnel and therefore the quality of care received by patients in the country. Embassy of Switzerland in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

On 23 September 2021, the Minister of Health and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev and the Ambassador of Switzerland to the Kyrgyz Republic Olivier Bangerter signed the agreement for the third phase of the Medical Education Reforms project.

Thanks to this Swiss project, more than 14,000 practicing doctors, 25,000 practicing nurses, 6,000 residents and 7,000 nurse students will improve their knowledge. «The project will also help to strengthen professional medical associations, modernize nursing education and establish an independent competency assessment centre,» the Embassy added.

Since 2013, the Government of Switzerland has been financing the Medical Education Reforms project with the technical support of the Geneva University Hospitals in collaboration with a local implementing partner «Initiatives in Medical Education».
link: https://24.kg/english/208174/
views: 56
Print
Related
Three medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Three medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
High potential, no development: Investor about economic situation in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Niece of Kurmanbek Bakiyev marries deputy's son in Turkey Niece of Kurmanbek Bakiyev marries deputy's son in Turkey
Gunman opens fire at Perm State University, casualties reported Gunman opens fire at Perm State University, casualties reported
Ex-deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Nurmatov detained for fraud Ex-deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Nurmatov detained for fraud
Threat to region comes not from Taliban, but from uncontrolled gangs Threat to region comes not from Taliban, but from uncontrolled gangs
24 September, Friday
09:23
Switzerland to provide 220 mln soms for upgrading of skills of medical personnel Switzerland to provide 220 mln soms for upgrading of sk...
23 September, Thursday
17:46
Exhibition of artists from Osh city opened in Bishkek
17:17
Address register software launched in Kyrgyzstan
16:31
State Language Day: Aisuluu Tynybekova addresses Kyrgyzstanis
16:07
MFA resolves issue of transportation of bodies of Kyrgyzstanis from India
15:23
Suspected of murder border guard taken into custody