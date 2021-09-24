Switzerland to provide 220 mln soms for upgrading of skills of medical personnel

Switzerland will provide 220 million soms for the professional development of medical personnel and therefore the quality of care received by patients in the country. Embassy of Switzerland in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

On 23 September 2021, the Minister of Health and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev and the Ambassador of Switzerland to the Kyrgyz Republic Olivier Bangerter signed the agreement for the third phase of the Medical Education Reforms project.

Thanks to this Swiss project, more than 14,000 practicing doctors, 25,000 practicing nurses, 6,000 residents and 7,000 nurse students will improve their knowledge. «The project will also help to strengthen professional medical associations, modernize nursing education and establish an independent competency assessment centre,» the Embassy added.

Since 2013, the Government of Switzerland has been financing the Medical Education Reforms project with the technical support of the Geneva University Hospitals in collaboration with a local implementing partner «Initiatives in Medical Education».