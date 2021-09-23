Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 230 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 536,874 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 230,050,677 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (42,543,365), India (33,531,498), Brazil (21,283,567), France (7,061,323), Russia (7,227,549), Turkey (6,932,423), Great Britain (7,565,751), Italy (4,645,853), Spain (4,940,824), Germany (4,173,357), Argentina (5,245,265), Iran (5,477,229) and Columbia (4,945,203).

At least 4,718,849 people died from the virus, including 681,185 people — in the USA, 592,316— in Brazil, 273,391— in Mexico, 445,768— in India, 135,961— in the UK, 130,488— in Italy and 197,032 — in Russia.

At least 178,036 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 944,733 cases — in Kazakhstan, 169,989— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.