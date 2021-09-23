13:40
New Deputy Mayor in charge of transport sector appointed in Bishkek

Deputy Mayor Ruslanbek Akylbekov was relieved of his post. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The relevant order was signed by the Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliev in connection with appointment of Ruslanbek Akylbekov to another post.

By another decree, Taalaibek Orozov was appointed a Deputy Mayor for Digitalization and Transport. Prior to that, he headed the State Digital Development Service under the government for a month. Over the years, he was the CEO of Global Industrial Development LLC, worked at the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the government, the Presidential Executive Office, took post of the Director of Infocom state-owned enterprise, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kyrgyztelecom OJSC.

Ruslanbek Akylbekov was appointed to the post of Deputy Mayor in February.
