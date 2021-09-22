11:39
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 229.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 469,598 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 229,513,803 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (42,410,289), India (33,504,534), Brazil (21,259,122), France (7,054,198), Russia (7,208,241), Turkey (6,904,255), Great Britain (7,531,922), Italy (4,641,890), Spain (4,935,534), Germany (4,162,437), Argentina (5,243,231), Iran (5,459,796) and Columbia (4,942,622).

At least 4,707,676 people died from the virus, including 678,405 people — in the USA, 591,440— in Brazil, 271,765— in Mexico, 445,385— in India, 135,793— in the UK, 130,421— in Italy and 196,235 — in Russia.

At least 177,941 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 941,476 cases — in Kazakhstan, 169,467— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.
