11:39
USD 84.80
EUR 99.50
RUB 1.16
English

Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

At least three patients died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

One case was reportedly registered in Bishkek, two — in Issyk-Kul region.

In total, 2,595 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/207927/
views: 100
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 229.5 million people globally
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,404 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 214 - in serious condition
72 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 177,941 in total
COVID-19: When another virus surge is to be expected in Kyrgyzstan
1,436 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 220 - in serious condition
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
89 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 177,869 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 228.5 million people globally
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Kyrgyzstani illegally mines cryptocurrency at mining farm Kyrgyzstani illegally mines cryptocurrency at mining farm
Pediatric Oncology and Oncohematology Department opened in Bishkek Pediatric Oncology and Oncohematology Department opened in Bishkek
COVID-19: Schools in 6 countries around the world still completely closed COVID-19: Schools in 6 countries around the world still completely closed
Russia launches production of AstraZeneca vaccine for export Russia launches production of AstraZeneca vaccine for export
22 September, Wednesday
11:03
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 229.5 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 229.5 milli...
10:54
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:50
1,404 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 214 - in serious condition
10:43
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:39
72 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 177,941 in total