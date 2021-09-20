Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 228.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,482,612 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 228,502,047 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (42,087,432), India (33,448,163), Brazil (21,239,783), France (7,043,875), Russia (7,170,069), Turkey (6,847,229), Great Britain (7,464,791), Italy (4,636,111), Spain (4,929,546), Germany (4,149,832), Argentina (5,239,232), Iran (5,424,835) and Columbia (4,941,064).

At least 4,691,332 people died from the virus, including 673,763 people — in the USA, 590,752— in Brazil, 271,303— in Mexico, 444,838— in India, 135,539— in the UK, 130,310— in Italy and 194,671 — in Russia.

At least 177,780 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 936,954 cases — in Kazakhstan, 168,437— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.