Russia launches production of AstraZeneca vaccine for export

Russia launched production of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 for export. RIA Novosti reports.

According to the news agency, the Russian R-Pharm pharmaceutical company began production under license from the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca for export purposes.

«The domestic market is fully provided with Russian products,» Vasily Osmakov, First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, told reporters.

According to him, Russian manufacturers are currently producing 30 million coronavirus vaccine kits per month, and it is planned to increase production to 45 million kits by the end of the year.

«Foreign vaccines are already being produced in Russia, AstraZeneca is produced at R-Pharm under export contracts,» Vasily Osmakov said.