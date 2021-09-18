10:51
Social town built in Gulcha village for 84 widows and large families

A social housing town for 84 widows and large families has been built in Gulcha village, Alai district of Kyrgyzstan. Office of the Presidential Envoy to Osh region reported.

The construction was funded by Al-Safa Charity Foundation of Kuwait, and the opening ceremony took place yesterday.

These are three-room houses with a separate shower room and a heating stove. They are equipped with the necessary furniture, washing machines and stoves.

A medical and obstetrical station, a baker shop, a mosque, a football field and a sewing workshop were built in the town, which will provide 25 jobs.
link: https://24.kg/english/207558/
views: 67
