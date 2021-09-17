Deputy Chief of Staff of Presidential Executive Office of Russia to visit KR

Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of Russia, will arrive in Kyrgyzstan. Sources in the Executive Office of the head of state told 24.kg news agency.

Meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov is planned. Details of the upcoming talks were not disclosed.

Dmitry Kozak came to Bishkek in October 2020. Two days after Kozak’s visit, the then president Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced his resignation. Sadyr Japarov became the acting president, prime minister.