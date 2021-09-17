13:22
USD 84.80
EUR 99.82
RUB 1.17
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 227 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 666,155 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 227,019,435 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (41,784,061), India (33,347,325), Brazil (21,069,017), France (7,021,091), Russia (7,110,656), Turkey (6,766,978), Great Britain (7,373,451), Italy (4,623,155), Spain (4,926,324), Germany (4,127,174), Argentina (5,234,851), Iran (5,378,408) and Columbia (4,936,052).

At least 4,669,775 people died from the virus, including 669,996 people — in the USA, 589,246— in Brazil, 270,348— in Mexico, 443,928— in India, 135,134— in the UK, 130,167— in Italy and 192,340 — in Russia.

At least 177,567 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 928,341 cases — in Kazakhstan, 166,644— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/207449/
views: 120
Print
Related
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,499 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 240 - in serious condition
83 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 177,567 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 226.3 million people globally
1,535 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 241 - in serious condition
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
95 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 177,484 in total
COVID-19: 1.8 million tests conducted in Kyrgyzstan since start of pandemic
Popular
Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered
Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants
COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated
Protest against gold mining company continues in Terek-Sai Protest against gold mining company continues in Terek-Sai
17 September, Friday
13:09
Initiative of Sadyr Japarov at CSTO summit considered ‘absurd’ in Russia Initiative of Sadyr Japarov at CSTO summit considered ‘...
12:38
Man injured in traffic accident on Bishkek – Naryn - Torugart road
12:24
Film from Kyrgyzstan to be screened at festival in Italy
12:06
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 227 million people globally
11:57
New head of Education Department of Bishkek City Hall appointed