Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 227 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 666,155 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 227,019,435 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (41,784,061), India (33,347,325), Brazil (21,069,017), France (7,021,091), Russia (7,110,656), Turkey (6,766,978), Great Britain (7,373,451), Italy (4,623,155), Spain (4,926,324), Germany (4,127,174), Argentina (5,234,851), Iran (5,378,408) and Columbia (4,936,052).

At least 4,669,775 people died from the virus, including 669,996 people — in the USA, 589,246— in Brazil, 270,348— in Mexico, 443,928— in India, 135,134— in the UK, 130,167— in Italy and 192,340 — in Russia.

At least 177,567 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 928,341 cases — in Kazakhstan, 166,644— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.