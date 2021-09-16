Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 226.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 575,113 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 226,353,280 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (41,536,813), India (33,316,755), Brazil (21,034,610), France (7,007,819), Russia (7,091,368), Turkey (6,738,860), Great Britain (7,346,832), Italy (4,618,040), Spain (4,922,249), Germany (4,115,342), Argentina (5,232,358), Iran (5,360,387) and Columbia (4,934,568).

At least 4,659,398 people died from the virus, including 666,615 people — in the USA, 588,597— in Brazil, 269,913— in Mexico, 443,497— in India, 134,975— in the UK, 130,100— in Italy and 191,566 — in Russia.

At least 177,484 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 925,024 cases — in Kazakhstan, 166,025— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.