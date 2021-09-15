Sadyr Japarov informed about preparation for first EU - Central Asia forum

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg Muktar Dzhumaliev. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President was told about the preparations for the upcoming first Bishkek Economic European Union — Central Asia Forum, scheduled for November 5, 2021. Muktar Dzhumaliev presented information on the current aspects of bilateral and regional cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union (EU).

It is expected that the EU delegation arriving in Kyrgyzstan will be headed by the Vice President of the European Commission for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis.

«The first economic forum will become a new economic platform for the European Union and Central Asia. The visit of the EU High Representative will give a positive impetus for business development and improvement of the investment climate within the framework of the implementation of the European Union Strategy for Central Asia and the Environmental Development Strategy European Green Deal», the statement says.

The Ambassador reminded that this is the first economic platform of the EU — Central Asia, which reflects and unites the economic interests of the participating countries. The event will be held at the level of prime ministers. The European Union announced allocation of more than €1 trillion to implement the EU strategy for switch to green economic development. The Kyrgyz side can offer its sustainable economic projects for cooperation with the EU within the framework of the upcoming forum.

Muktar Dzhumaliev also said that sessions and some events would be held within the forum, dedicated to such topics as green economic recovery, improvement of the business environment, digitalization, as well as parallel sessions in the field of energy, finance, tourism and others. Sadyr Japarov stressed that development of effective political and economic cooperation with the European Union is chosen as one of the priorities of the country’s foreign policy. It should be noted that the EU’s interest in Central Asia is growing. Therefore, every possible effort is made to strengthen cooperation, in particular, economic cooperation with the Central Asian region. As the head of state noted, this forum can be considered as a positive signal for expanding cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and the Central Asian region as a whole.

The President instructed the government agencies to carry out preliminary, organizational work at the proper level. Particular attention should be paid to a high-quality organizational and substantive part, since the economic forum will open up new opportunities for the country in the field of business and investment, both at the bilateral and regional levels of cooperation with the EU.