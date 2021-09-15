14:29
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 225.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 543,421 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 225,778,167 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (41,364,566), India (33,289,579), Brazil (21,019,830), France (7,007,436), Russia (7,072,825), Turkey (6,710,636), Great Britain (7,316,931), Italy (4,613,214), Spain (4,918,526), Germany (4,102,252), Argentina (5,229,848), Iran (5,340,656) and Columbia (4,932,998).

At least 4,648,145 people died from the virus, including 663,923 people — in the USA, 587,797— in Brazil, 267,969— in Mexico, 443,213— in India, 134,774— in the UK, 130,027— in Italy and 190,793 — in Russia.

At least 177,389 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 921,440 cases — in Kazakhstan, 165,421— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/207156/
