School for 100 students opened in Bishkek suburbs for 49 million soms

A school for 100 students was opened in Kashka-Suu village, Alamedin district of Kyrgyzstan. Office of the Presidential Envoy to Chui region reported.

At least 49,350,000 soms were allocated from a special account for combating corruption for construction of the educational institution. The total area of the school is 1,974 square meters.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov and other officials attended the opening ceremony.
