Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 225.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 607,093 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 225,234,746 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (41,213,908), India (33,264,175), Brazil (21,006,424), France (6,992,980), Russia (7,055,296), Turkey (6,682,834), Great Britain (7,290,168), Italy (4,609,205), Spain (4,915,265), Germany (4,093,412), Argentina (5,226,831), Iran (5,318,327) and Columbia (4,931,563).

At least 4,638,578 people died from the virus, including 662,016 people — in the USA, 587,066— in Brazil, 267,969— in Mexico, 442,874— in India, 134,587— in the UK, 129,955— in Italy and 190,031 — in Russia.

At least 177,308 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 918,208 cases — in Kazakhstan, 164,890— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.