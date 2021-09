At least 20 deaths from coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan from September 7 to September 13. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

This is ten cases less than from August 31 to September 6. Most of the deaths were registered in Bishkek (10), Chui (3) and Issyk-Kul (3) regions. Two cases were registered in Talas region, one — in Jalal-Abad region and one more — in Batken region.

Not a single death was registered in Osh city, Osh and Naryn regions over the past week.