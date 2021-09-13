17:28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 224.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,513,551 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 224,627,653 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (40,955,201), India (33,236,921), Brazil (20,999,779), France (6,990,662), Russia (7,037,435), Turkey (6,658,221), Great Britain (7,259,752), Italy (4,606,413), Spain (4,907,461), Germany (4,087,125), Argentina (5,224,534), Iran (5,295,786) and Columbia (4,930,249).

At least 4,630,391 people died from the virus, including 659,970 people — in the USA, 586,851— in Brazil, 267,748— in Mexico, 442,655— in India, 134,525— in the UK, 129,919— in Italy and 189,319 — in Russia.

At least 177,226 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 915,383 cases — in Kazakhstan, 164,364— in Uzbekistan, 17,442 — in Tajikistan.
