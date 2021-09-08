17:16
USD 84.80
EUR 100.71
RUB 1.16
English

Kyrgyzstan to spend more than half a billion soms on parliamentary elections

The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) Nurzhan Shaildabekova told reporters how much the parliamentary elections would cost the country.

According to preliminary estimates, the election campaign will cost 602 million soms. Nurzhan Shaildabekova stressed that these are preliminary costs. Some measures have not been taken into account, and it will be necessary to find money from other sources for their implementation. The CEC will approve the final estimate one of these days.

There will be no TECs in this election. They were replaced by district election commissions.

There will be two voter lists in the elections. The first is on a single electoral district, in which parties run for Parliament, the second is on single-mandate constituencies.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/206456/
views: 139
Print
Related
Elections 2021: Members of 7th convocation to get mandates after New Year
Elections 2021: Number of polling stations abroad to be increased
75 parties intend to participate in parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2021: At least 38 parties intend to participate in race
Elections 2021: Reforma and Ata Meken parties decide to merge
Elections 2021: 15 parties notify CEC of participation in race
Elections 2021: CEC sets date of start of election campaign
Sadyr Japarov signs decree on Elections of Deputies of Parliament
Parliamentary elections could take place in mid-December
Parliamentary elections postponed to November in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan
Russia to increase quotas at universities for students from CIS countries Russia to increase quotas at universities for students from CIS countries
Almost 11,000 Bishkek consumers to be left without gas for four days Almost 11,000 Bishkek consumers to be left without gas for four days
Kyrgyzstan plans to create Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund Kyrgyzstan plans to create Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund
8 September, Wednesday
17:03
Kyrgyzstan develops new law on education Kyrgyzstan develops new law on education
16:52
President Sadyr Japarov meets with swimmer Vladislav Shuliko
15:53
Emergencies Ministry: 408 people involved in fire extinguishing near Kaindy
15:45
Kyrgyzstan to spend more than half a billion soms on parliamentary elections
15:26
Kanat Sagymbaev charged with staging riots in October 2020