Kyrgyzstan to spend more than half a billion soms on parliamentary elections

The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) Nurzhan Shaildabekova told reporters how much the parliamentary elections would cost the country.

According to preliminary estimates, the election campaign will cost 602 million soms. Nurzhan Shaildabekova stressed that these are preliminary costs. Some measures have not been taken into account, and it will be necessary to find money from other sources for their implementation. The CEC will approve the final estimate one of these days.

There will be no TECs in this election. They were replaced by district election commissions.

There will be two voter lists in the elections. The first is on a single electoral district, in which parties run for Parliament, the second is on single-mandate constituencies.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.