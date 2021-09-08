Kanat Sagymbaev charged with staging riots in October 2020

Former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kanat Sagymbaev, was handed a notice of suspicion of staging mass riots in October 2020. Kunduz Zholdubaeva informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, two episodes on the events on October 5-6 and 9, 2020 were combined into one case.

«Kanat Sagymbaev was handed a notice of suspicion of staging mass riots and an attempt to forcibly seize power,» Kunduz Zholdubaeva said.

It was reported earlier that Kanat Sagymbaev and Farid Niyazov were kept in pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek on October 5, 2020. Their measure of restraint was changed on October 6.

Rallies were held on October 5-6, 2020 against falsification of the parliamentary elections results. Then riots broke out. The Central Election Commission was forced to annul the election results on October 6. Several convicted politicians were released from prisons.

On October 9, Almazbek Atambayev, his supporters, Omurbek Babanov and others announced another rally. A scuffle broke out on the square between supporters of Sadyr Japarov and the former president.

Later, the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained many of them, including Almazbek Atambayev, activist Temirlan Sultanbekov, ex-chief of staff of the head of state Farid Niyazov, former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, ex-deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov. Some of them are still in custody.