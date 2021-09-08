15:43
USD 84.80
EUR 100.71
RUB 1.16
English

Kanat Sagymbaev charged with staging riots in October 2020

Former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kanat Sagymbaev, was handed a notice of suspicion of staging mass riots in October 2020. Kunduz Zholdubaeva informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, two episodes on the events on October 5-6 and 9, 2020 were combined into one case.

«Kanat Sagymbaev was handed a notice of suspicion of staging mass riots and an attempt to forcibly seize power,» Kunduz Zholdubaeva said.

It was reported earlier that Kanat Sagymbaev and Farid Niyazov were kept in pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek on October 5, 2020. Their measure of restraint was changed on October 6.

Rallies were held on October 5-6, 2020 against falsification of the parliamentary elections results. Then riots broke out. The Central Election Commission was forced to annul the election results on October 6. Several convicted politicians were released from prisons.

On October 9, Almazbek Atambayev, his supporters, Omurbek Babanov and others announced another rally. A scuffle broke out on the square between supporters of Sadyr Japarov and the former president.

Later, the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained many of them, including Almazbek Atambayev, activist Temirlan Sultanbekov, ex-chief of staff of the head of state Farid Niyazov, former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, ex-deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov. Some of them are still in custody.
link: https://24.kg/english/206450/
views: 55
Print
Related
Three more charges brought against politician Zhenish Moldokmatov
Charged with riots Zhenish Moldokmatov transferred to Bicard clinic
Riots in Bishkek: Another charge brought against Almazbek Atambayev
Participants of October events demand to grant them special status
Riots case: Zhenish Moldokmatov detained in Bishkek
Participants of October events demand hero status from President
Mass riots: Preventive measure extended for Farid Niyazov and Kanat Sagymbaev
Mass riots: Kursan Asanov placed in detention center for two months
Police not to use force during rallies in Kyrgyzstan
Mass riots in Kerben: Head of district police department fired
Popular
Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan
Russia to increase quotas at universities for students from CIS countries Russia to increase quotas at universities for students from CIS countries
Almost 11,000 Bishkek consumers to be left without gas for four days Almost 11,000 Bishkek consumers to be left without gas for four days
Kyrgyzstan plans to create Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund Kyrgyzstan plans to create Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund
8 September, Wednesday
15:26
Kanat Sagymbaev charged with staging riots in October 2020 Kanat Sagymbaev charged with staging riots in October 2...
15:09
Four Kyrgyzstanis convicted of illegal border crossing in Dushanbe
14:38
Fuel price grows by almost 1 som for week in Kyrgyzstan
14:21
New director of Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise appointed
14:04
New MP Kanatbek Akhmedov takes oath