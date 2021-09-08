14:12
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 221.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 803,877 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 221,873,412 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (40,279,732), India (33,058,843), Brazil (20,914,237), France (6,938,866), Russia (6,946,922), Turkey (6,542,624), Great Britain (7,088,727), Italy (4,579,502), Spain (4,892,640), Germany (4,029,865), Argentina (5,211,801), Iran (5,184,124) and Columbia (4,921,410).

At least 4,585,547 people died from the virus, including 650,511 people — in the USA, 584,108— in Brazil, 264,541— in Mexico, 441,042— in India, 133,807— in the UK, 129,638— in Italy and 185,447 — in Russia.

At least 176,779 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 895,764 cases — in Kazakhstan, 161,108— in Uzbekistan, 17,405 — in Tajikistan.
