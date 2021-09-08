12:42
Kyrgyzstan needs more than 3 million tonnes of coal for winter

Kyrgyzstan needs more than 3 million tonnes of coal for the autumn-winter period. Kyrgyz Komur state-owned enterprise reports.

Including budget-funded organizations need 242,333 tonnes, the population — 1,125,000 and Bishkek HPP — 1,650,000 tonnes. The capital’s heating plant will be provided with 950,000 tonnes of coal from Kabak basin, 50,000 tonnes from Tash-Kumyr and 650,000 tonnes from Kazakhstan.

«There are more than 70 coal mining companies operating in the country, 41 of them are fully operational. At the same time, according to operational data, 1,337,346 tonnes of coal have been mined in the country over the past eight months,» the statement says.
