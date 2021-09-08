11:06
Trust of Batken residents in authorities in resolving border issues is low

More than 82 percent of residents affected by the armed border conflict in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan are worried about the quality of the houses built for them. Survey conducted by Insan-Leilek Public Foundation says.

The survey was conducted in the form of a test. It involved 221 residents of Batken and Leilek districts. At least 61 percent of the respondents were women.

At least 95 percent of the respondents admitted that they are afraid of a repetition of armed border conflicts.

At least 71 percent of respondents noted that granting of a special status to Batken region would not improve the living standards of the local population.

The level of trust in the authorities in the settlement of border issues reached 32 percent only.

Construction of 120 houses for the victims of the conflict is nearing completion. Some 82 percent of the respondents expressed concern about the quality of the houses built. Residents are worried whether they can survive the winter in the lightweight houses.

At the same time, slightly less than half of the respondents, 44 percent, admitted that they plan to change their place of residence in the future, as they are worried about the safety of their children.
link: https://24.kg/english/206389/
views: 48
