Auto workshop, house and two cars burn down in Karakol

An auto workshop, two cars and a house completely burned down in Karakol city. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«As a result of a fire on Naberezhnaya Street, a nearby house and an auto workshop with a total area of 176 square meters, as well as two cars — Honda Odyssey and Volkswagen Bora, burned down on September 6,» the ministry said.

The fire was brought under control at 15.50 and it was completely extinguished at 17.02. Cause of the fire is being investigated.
