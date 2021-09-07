Teachers and doctors hold rally in Bishkek asking to lower mortgage rate

About 50 doctors and teachers came to the Government House in Bishkek. They ask to lower the government mortgage rate.

«In 2017, I took out a mortgage at 10 percent. The down payment was small. I took it for 15 years. In three years, mortgage rate was reduced to 8 percent, but this is still an unbearable amount. I get a salary of 14,000-15,000 soms, 9,200 soms of which are spent on payment of mortgage,» one of the participants of the rally, Asel Konurbaeva, told.

According to her, despite the fact that earlier the State Mortgage Company promised to lower the interest rate to 4 percent per annum, in fact, this did not happen.

It was reported earlier that the State Mortgage Company will issue mortgage without a down payment and will lower the mortgage rate. However, no exact dates were announced.