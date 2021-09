Baktybek Bekbolotov was appointed a Minister of Defense of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The corresponding decree was signed today by the President Sadyr Japarov.

Baktybek Bekbolotov has the rank of Сolonel of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, served for the National Guard, was the commander of the Panfilov division.

Prior to the appointment, he worked as the Chairman of the Board of Bishkek Machine-Building Plant JSC.