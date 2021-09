Aziz Aaliev was appointed the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan. The President Sadyr Japarov signed the corresponding decree.

Aziz Aaliev was a member of the board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund from July 2019 to February 2020, then, on February 10 last year, he replaced Erkin Asrandiev as Chairman of the fund and worked there until May 2021.

The former first deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Aibek Dzhunushaliev was elected the Mayor of Bishkek.