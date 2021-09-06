14:38
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 220.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,666,156 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 220,643,330 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (39,941,916), India (32,988,673), Brazil (20,890,779), France (6,921,275), Russia (6,912,375), Turkey (6,412,247), Great Britain (7,010,540), Italy (4,571,440), Spain (4,877,755), Germany (4,013,808), Argentina (5,203,802), Iran (5,129,407) and Columbia (4,918,649).

At least 4,567,114 people died from the virus, including 648,467 people — in the USA, 583,628— in Brazil, 263,140— in Mexico, 440,533— in India, 133,553— in the UK, 129,515— in Italy and 183,896 — in Russia.

At least 176,473 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 888,188 cases — in Kazakhstan, 159,871— in Uzbekistan, 17,313 — in Tajikistan.
