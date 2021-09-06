Kyrgyzstan’s team takes 5th place in medal standings of CIS Games in Kazan

The team of Kyrgyzstan takes the 5th place in the medal standings of the CIS Games in Kazan. The competition’s website says.

Kyrgyzstan’s team already won two gold, nine silver and 14 bronze medals.

Raimaly uulu Nurmanbet (belt wrestling) and Kalmira Bilimbekova (freestyle wrestling) won gold medals.

Kyrgyz freestyle wrestlers and belt wrestlers, as well as boxers also won various medals.

The Russian national team takes the first place with 40 gold medals, Uzbekistan — the second with 14 gold medals, Kazakhstan — the third with six gold medals.

Kazan is hosting the 1st Games of the CIS countries from September 4 to September 11, 2021. More than 1,100 athletes from 14 to 23 years old from nine countries of the Commonwealth participate in the Games.

The Games are held in 16 sports. In total, the athletes will compete for 182 sets of medals.