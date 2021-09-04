Almost 11,000 Bishkek consumers to be left without gas for four days

Gas supply of some districts of Bishkek will be suspended on September 7-10. Gazprom Kyrgyzstan company reported.

Leak on the underground medium-pressure gas pipeline, which was put into operation in 1985, will be eliminated next week.

The following capital’s districts will be left without gas:

Nizhniy Dzhal microdistrict;

Area bounded by Sadyrbaev, Gagarin, Mederov, Abai, Akhunbaev, Tashkumyrskaya, Azhibek Baatyr Streets, Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, Pozharsky Lane.

As the press service of the City Hall of the capital reported, 10,955 consumers will be left without gas.