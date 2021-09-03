Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 218.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 600,685 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 218,977,174 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (39,549,299), India (32,857,937), Brazil (20,830,495), France (6,882,305), Russia (6,857,243), Turkey (6,412,247), Great Britain (6,894,913), Italy (4,553,241), Spain (4,871,444), Germany (3,993,789), Argentina (5,195,601), Iran (5,055,512) and Columbia (4,913,031).

At least 4,541,010 people died from the virus, including 643,664 people — in the USA, 581,914— in Brazil, 261,496— in Mexico, 439,529— in India, 133,244— in the UK, 129,352— in Italy and 181,560 — in Russia.

At least 176,193 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 873,851 cases — in Kazakhstan, 157,872— in Uzbekistan, 17,284 — in Tajikistan.