First European Union - Central Asia Economic Forum to be held on November 5

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev had a telephone conversation with the European Union’s Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Ruslan Kazakbaev congratulated the European diplomat on her appointment to a high position and expressed hope for the continuation of the previously taken course of comprehensive development and strengthening of bilateral cooperation. The parties discussed issues related to bilateral high-level visits this year, as well as joint preparations for the first European Union — Central Asia Economic Forum, which is to be held on November 5, 2021 in Bishkek.

The Special Representative Terhi Hakala confirmed Brussels’ readiness to expand the partnership between the European Union and Kyrgyzstan, welcomed plans to organize mutual visits and conveyed her congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the republic’s independence. She assured that she would assist in accelerating the signing of an agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the EU.

«Issues around the situation in Afghanistan were discussed separately, including the provision of humanitarian and other assistance to ethnic Kyrgyz living in the Big and Little Pamirs. The European side welcomed the decision of the Kyrgyz authorities to provide 500 visas to Afghan students to study at the country’s higher educational institutions,» the statement says.