Elections 2021: Reforma and Ata Meken parties merge

Reforma and Ata Meken parties will take part in the parliamentary elections together. Secretariats of both political organizations confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The Socialists have already notified the Central Election Commission of their participation in the race.

By October 13, political organizations and single-mandate candidates must submit the documents necessary for registration to the Central Election Commission.

Elections are scheduled for November 28. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.
