Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 218.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 743,944 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 218,376,489 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (39,395,666), India (32,810,845), Brazil (20,804,215), France (6,868,059), Russia (6,838,652), Turkey (6,412,247), Great Britain (6,856,933), Italy (4,546,487), Spain (4,861,883), Germany (3,979,839), Argentina (5,190,948), Iran (5,025,233) and Columbia (4,911,082).

At least 4,542,472 people died from the virus, including 642,082 people — in the USA, 581,150— in Brazil, 260,503— in Mexico, 439,020— in India, 133,066— in the UK, 129,290— in Italy and 180,781 — in Russia.

At least 176,018 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 869,921 cases — in Kazakhstan, 157,136— in Uzbekistan, 16,852 — in Tajikistan.
