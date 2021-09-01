Civil society asks President to pay attention to haste in inventory of laws

Civil society made an appeal to the President of Kyrgyzstan about the ongoing inventory of legislation. Four non-governmental organizations have already signed the document, and the collection of signatures continues.

The civil sector notes that in order to implement the presidential decree on inventory of Kyrgyzstan’s legislation, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed government agencies to develop all laws by the end of 2021, which, based on their assessment, need to be amended accordingly.

Civil society supports the initiative of the authorities to conduct an inventory of the legislative framework of the republic, since many laws objectively require improvement. But at the same time, they note that there are serious discussions on a number of laws that seem to be the most important from the point of view of protection of human rights, the interests of business and civil society. This is due to the fact that the positions of the various parties involved in the inventory differ significantly.

Open discussion of such laws and achievement of consensus on them is an extremely important condition for the stability and sustainability of the life of society and the state. From the appeal of civil society

«We believe that it is impossible to develop high-quality drafts of those laws that require significant improvement (development of a new version of the law, changes in a significant part of the norms, etc.) until December 31 of this year. This will take at least a year. At the same time, in order to develop such bills, we consider it necessary to create joint working groups with the participation of representatives of business, civil society organizations, the expert community and other interested parties,» the appeal says.

At the same time, it is disturbing that the Ministry of Justice proposes to invalidate some laws without proper public discussion, which may lead to unacceptable errors. Civil society proposes to hold separate public discussions on such laws and make decisions taking into account the views of all interested parties. At the same time, NGOs agree that there are laws on which there is no disagreement and which require minimal changes.

Therefore, the civil sector invites the head of state to instruct the Ministry of Justice to hold appropriate public discussions on such laws and make decisions on them, taking into account the views of all interested parties and the public.

To instruct government agencies to develop, by December 31, 2022, laws that require significant improvement and / or on which active discussions arise in society.

At the same time, laws and draft laws, which cause no disagreements in society and which do not require significant improvement, can be promoted and adopted in a shorter time. As for the laws that require significant improvement, it is necessary to create joint working groups with obligatory participation of business representatives, civil society organizations, the expert community and other interested parties.