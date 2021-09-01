Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 217.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 3,058,407 globally over the past 5 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 217,632,545 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (39,197,606), India (32,768,880), Brazil (20,776,870), France (6,834,858), Russia (6,820,697), Turkey (6,366,408), Great Britain (6,821,356), Italy (4,539,991), Spain (4,855,065), Germany (3,955,434), Argentina (5,185,620), Iran (4,992,063) and Columbia (4,909,086).

At least 4,518,377 people died from the virus, including 640,089 people — in the USA, 580,413— in Brazil, 259,326— in Mexico, 438,560— in India, 132,859— in the UK, 129,221— in Italy and 180,009 — in Russia.

At least 175,876 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 863,523 cases — in Kazakhstan, 156,394— in Uzbekistan, 16,852 — in Tajikistan.