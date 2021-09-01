10:43
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.14
English

Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

At least four patients died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Two cases were registered in Bishkek and two more — in Chui region.

In total, 2,532 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/205663/
views: 54
Print
Related
1,831 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 370 - in serious condition
142 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,876 in total
Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,985 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 389 - in serious condition
145 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,734 in total
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
2,207 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 417 - in serious condition
152 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,589 in total
Popular
Moment of shooting by policeman in Bishkek caught on video Moment of shooting by policeman in Bishkek caught on video
EU ready to provide financial assistance for education reform in Kyrgyzstan EU ready to provide financial assistance for education reform in Kyrgyzstan
Patrol police officer shoots and kills man in Bishkek Patrol police officer shoots and kills man in Bishkek
Construction of houses for border conflict victims nearing completion in Batken Construction of houses for border conflict victims nearing completion in Batken
1 September, Wednesday
10:41
1,831 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 370 - in serious condition 1,831 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 370 -...
10:37
Russia and Kyrgyzstan agree project on unified air defense system
10:23
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:20
142 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,876 in total
10:14
Russian blogger Ilya Varlamov makes another video about Kyrgyzstan
31 August, Tuesday
13:46
President of Kyrgyzstan promises tax breaks
13:38
President Japarov promises Kyrgyzstanis decent life, pensions increase