U.S. Department of Defense donates PPE to Kyrgyzstan for 3.7 million soms

The U.S. Embassy donated personal protective equipment on behalf of the United States Department of Defense and the United States Central Command for a total of 3,750,000 soms at a ceremony at the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan. The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The personal protective equipment includes masks, goggles and suits, which will increase the protection of Emergencies Ministry employees in carrying out their duties during COVID-19 response.

The ceremony was attended by the senior military representative of the U.S. Embassy Lt. Col. Keith McKee, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Colonel Kalys Akhmatov and other officials. Lt. Col. McKee noted that this personal protective equipment is another contribution to the overall U.S. support for Kyrgyzstan’s fight against COVID-19 in the amount of more than $ 5 million. He also added that he looked forward to developing future opportunities for collaboration and training with the Kyrgyz Republic.

The U.S.-Kyrgyz military cooperation has continued for 30 years and is aimed at solving various problems, including preparedness for natural disasters and countering transnational threats.