122 social facilities to be built in Kyrgyzstan for 1,270 billion soms

It is planned to build 122 social facilities in Kyrgyzstan by the end of the year. The State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Utility Services reported.

According to it, 1,270,800,000 soms are provided for these purposes at the expense of capital investments of the country.

It is noted that 66 schools and 14 sports halls, 17 kindergartens, 11 health and cultural facilities, five sports complexes and two other buildings will be built.

At least 200 million soms will be spent on facilities under Taza Suu project.