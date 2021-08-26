13:59
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan discusses support for labor migrants

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova took part in an awareness session on rendering assistance to migrants in difficult life situation and search for missing persons. Press service of the Government reports.

Mechanisms of interdepartmental interaction with diasporas in terms of supporting labor migrants and searching for missing compatriots and measures to raise awareness of Kyrgyz citizens leaving the country to work were discussed during the online conference.

«President Sadyr Japarov always emphasizes the significant contribution of migrants to the economic and social development of Kyrgyzstan and notes the principles of humanity and mutual assistance at the Kyrgyz diasporas abroad. This is confirmed by one of his first decrees on the adoption of measures aimed at improving migration policy, focusing on the comprehensive support for labor migrants in the host countries, as well as protection of their interests,» the Deputy Prime Minister said.

She also expressed the government’s readiness to help protect the rights and interests of labor migrants and improve their situation on a systematic basis, taking into account the opinions of all stakeholders. In addition, Zhyldyz Bakashova asked the conference participants to pay special attention to the problems of family members of labor migrants.

«To date, about 84,000 children live far away from their parents. Unfortunately, children of labor migrants are often subjected to violence,» she added.
