Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 213.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 733,180 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 213,840,644 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (38,221,908), India (32,512,366), Brazil (20,645,537), France (6,757,783), Russia (6,709,605), Turkey (6,273,651), Great Britain (6,621,799), Italy (4,502,396), Spain (4,815,205), Germany (3,901,978), Argentina (5,155,079), Iran (4,796,377) and Columbia (4,897,150).

At least 4,462,916 people died from the virus, including 632,262 people — in the USA, 576,645— in Brazil, 255,452— in Mexico, 435,758— in India, 132,323— in the UK, 128,914— in Italy and 175,328 — in Russia.

At least 174,813 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 823,189 cases — in Kazakhstan, 151,517— in Uzbekistan, 16,514 — in Tajikistan.