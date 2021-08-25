Kyrgyzstan issues postage stamp to mark 30th anniversary of independence

Kyrgyz Pochtasy state enterprise will issue a new postage stamp «30 years of independence of the Kyrgyz Republic» on August 30. The Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan reports.
Kanybek Turumbekov is the artist-designer of the postage stamp. The design of the jubilee stamp was made in the spirit of national traditions. The idea is based on the image of a tunduk in the form of a stylized red flourishing flower and the number 30. The outgoing rays of the sun, a symbol of purity and openness, unite the composition in the upper part of the postage stamp. The whole composition is placed in a natural motif: the high mountains of Kyrgyzstan and the blue clear sky.
«The postage stamp carries the idea of popularizing the nature of Kyrgyzstan. The composition represents the development and unity of the republic. There are inscriptions: «KYRGYZSTAN, KYRGYZSTAN 2021» in the lower left part, and the face value of the postage stamp — 66 soms — on the right side. Circulation is 6,000 copies, 750 of them without perforation. The postage stamps were printed in Belarus by Belarusian Printing House,» the statement says.