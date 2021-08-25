16:27
Kyrgyzstan issues postage stamp to mark 30th anniversary of independence

Kyrgyz Pochtasy state enterprise will issue a new postage stamp «30 years of independence of the Kyrgyz Republic» on August 30. The Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Kanybek Turumbekov is the artist-designer of the postage stamp. The design of the jubilee stamp was made in the spirit of national traditions. The idea is based on the image of a tunduk in the form of a stylized red flourishing flower and the number 30. The outgoing rays of the sun, a symbol of purity and openness, unite the composition in the upper part of the postage stamp. The whole composition is placed in a natural motif: the high mountains of Kyrgyzstan and the blue clear sky.

«The postage stamp carries the idea of ​​popularizing the nature of Kyrgyzstan. The composition represents the development and unity of the republic. There are inscriptions: «KYRGYZSTAN, KYRGYZSTAN 2021» in the lower left part, and the face value of the postage stamp — 66 soms — on the right side. Circulation is 6,000 copies, 750 of them without perforation. The postage stamps were printed in Belarus by Belarusian Printing House,» the statement says.
