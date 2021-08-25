14:54
Cabinet of Ministers starts check on issue of fake PCR test certificates

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova took personal control over the check of the facts indicated in a journalistic investigation about the issuance of fake negative PCR test certificates. Press service of the Government reported.

She reminded of the inadmissibility of such violations and instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to start an investigation into the facts indicated by the media.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development was instructed to study the facts of violations within a week, and based on the results, consider the activities of individual private laboratories in accordance with the law.

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security was instructed to conduct an official investigation into the facts mentioned in the article and take measures to prevent such violations.

Journalists uncovered a market of fake PCR test certificates for COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. They visited two checkpoints to get the certificates. One of them is Ak-Zhol checkpoint on the border with Kazakhstan. Law violators asked for 3,000 soms for the fake certificate with a negative PCR test result to travel abroad.

One of the checkpoint employees, whom the locals call Beka-Malysh, handed the necessary document over to the journalist within 24 hours without any tests and examinations. The certificate was printed on the letterhead paper of Bonetsky laboratory.
