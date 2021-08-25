Ten medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least ten medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, four cases were registered in Bishkek, two — in Chui region, two — in Issyk-Kul region, one — in Osh region and one more — in Jalal-Abad region.

Four medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, seven — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 6,743 medical workers, 6,416 of them have recovered in the republic.