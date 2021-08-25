11:49
USD 84.64
EUR 99.27
RUB 1.14
English

Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

At least four patients died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Two cases were registered in Bishkek and two more — in Chui region.

In total, 2,498 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/205055/
views: 94
Print
Related
Ten medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
3,054 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 448 - in serious condition
229 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 174,576 in total
Kyrgyzstan to develop three-year program for combating COVID-19
China reports no new local COVID-19 cases
Unvaccinated people get infected with coronavirus in 99 percent of cases
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 212.4 million people globally
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
3,276 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 444 - in serious condition
Popular
You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment
Almost 250 kilograms of drugs seized from illegal trafficking for two months Almost 250 kilograms of drugs seized from illegal trafficking for two months
Sadyr Japarov visits garment factory in Dzheti-Oguz district Sadyr Japarov visits garment factory in Dzheti-Oguz district
Bishkek hosts stylized national Kyrgyz dresses fashion show Bishkek hosts stylized national Kyrgyz dresses fashion show
25 August, Wednesday
11:17
Temir Sariev's supporters continue rally near Bishkek City Court Temir Sariev's supporters continue rally near Bishkek C...
11:08
Ex-deputy of Talas City Council detained on suspicion of fraud
11:02
Ten medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:57
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:47
3,054 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 448 - in serious condition