18:54
USD 84.58
EUR 99.22
RUB 1.14
English

Monument to doctors died in fight against COVID-19 to be erected near KSMA

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova held a meeting of the commission on perpetuating the memory of prominent figures of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Related news
Monument to commemorate medical workers died in COVID-19 fight in Bishkek
During the meeting, the issue of erecting a monument to the deceased doctors, who were at the front line of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, was discussed.

Zhyldyz Bakashova noted that perpetuating the memory of doctors, medical workers and nurses, ward attendants, who gave their lives in the performance of their professional duty, will allow to forever remember their selfless deed in the fight against the dangerous infection.

As a result of discussions and consideration of the relevant documentation, it was decided to erect the monument on the central alley of the Isa Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy near the museum.
link: https://24.kg/english/205013/
views: 31
Print
Related
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
About 25,000 hospital nurses work in Kyrgyzstan
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Six medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Six medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
37 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan
24 August, Tuesday
18:46
Monument to doctors died in fight against COVID-19 to be erected near KSMA Monument to doctors died in fight against COVID-19 to b...
18:23
IMMAF President Kerrith Brown arrives in Bishkek
17:58
Sadyr Japarov inspects building of Ministry of Internal Affairs after renovation
17:44
Kumtor case: Rally in support of Temir Sariev held at City Court building
17:26
Businessmen from Uzbekistan arrive in Osh to study cooperation opportunities