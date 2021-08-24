Monument to doctors died in fight against COVID-19 to be erected near KSMA

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova held a meeting of the commission on perpetuating the memory of prominent figures of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.
Zhyldyz Bakashova noted that perpetuating the memory of doctors, medical workers and nurses, ward attendants, who gave their lives in the performance of their professional duty, will allow to forever remember their selfless deed in the fight against the dangerous infection.
As a result of discussions and consideration of the relevant documentation, it was decided to erect the monument on the central alley of the Isa Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy near the museum.