Unvaccinated people get infected with coronavirus in 99 percent of cases

To date, 99 percent of new cases of coronavirus are detected among those who have not been vaccinated against the virus. The head of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for the Control of Viral Infections of Kyrgyzstan Zuridin Nurmatov told at a briefing.

According to him, the operational data on the coronavirus allow to conclude that the situation is stabilizing. There is a clear downward trend in incidence in all regions. At the same time, 85.4 percent of cases were registered in Bishkek, Chui and Issyk-Kul regions in the last month.

«Compared to the same data in July, the number of people receiving treatment has decreased 5.8 times. The hospitals load has been significantly reduced. The number of new cases has decreased more than four times. Today, 99 percent of those receiving treatment and infected with COVID-19 are unvaccinated people,» Zuridin Nurmatov said.

«At least 11,455 cases of coronavirus were registered from August 1 to August 24. There will be about 13,000 of them by the end of the month. This is three times less than in July. This trend will continue for 2-3 weeks. In September, there will be 100-150 new cases of COVID-19 or less. The third wave ends. Many thanks to those who get vaccinated. There is a decrease in incidence thanks to people who comply with preventive measures and get vaccinated,» he concluded.