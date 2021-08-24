14:19
USD 84.58
EUR 99.22
RUB 1.14
English

Unvaccinated people get infected with coronavirus in 99 percent of cases

To date, 99 percent of new cases of coronavirus are detected among those who have not been vaccinated against the virus. The head of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for the Control of Viral Infections of Kyrgyzstan Zuridin Nurmatov told at a briefing.

According to him, the operational data on the coronavirus allow to conclude that the situation is stabilizing. There is a clear downward trend in incidence in all regions. At the same time, 85.4 percent of cases were registered in Bishkek, Chui and Issyk-Kul regions in the last month.

«Compared to the same data in July, the number of people receiving treatment has decreased 5.8 times. The hospitals load has been significantly reduced. The number of new cases has decreased more than four times. Today, 99 percent of those receiving treatment and infected with COVID-19 are unvaccinated people,» Zuridin Nurmatov said.

«At least 11,455 cases of coronavirus were registered from August 1 to August 24. There will be about 13,000 of them by the end of the month. This is three times less than in July. This trend will continue for 2-3 weeks. In September, there will be 100-150 new cases of COVID-19 or less. The third wave ends. Many thanks to those who get vaccinated. There is a decrease in incidence thanks to people who comply with preventive measures and get vaccinated,» he concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/204940/
views: 140
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 212.4 million people globally
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
3,276 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 444 - in serious condition
199 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 174,347 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 211.7 million people globally
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
3,534 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 489 - in serious condition
228 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 174,148 in total
Popular
You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment
Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan
24 August, Tuesday
14:14
Kumtor case: Torobai Zulpukarov remanded in custody Kumtor case: Torobai Zulpukarov remanded in custody
14:09
President of Kyrgyzstan re-vetoes trade unions law
13:14
Situation in Afghanistan: Human rights defenders warn of humanitarian disaster
13:02
Unvaccinated people get infected with coronavirus in 99 percent of cases
12:44
Kyrgyzstan bans export of catalysts and residues of precious metals